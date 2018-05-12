2018 Preakness Stakes odds, lineup, contenders: Horse racing legend who nailed Cloud Computing releases picks

If you put $50 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Preakness Stakes picks last year, you would have won well over $11,000. If you followed his Kentucky Derby advice last week, you cashed easily with Justify. Part of his success: The Hammer knows everyone. Before last year's Preakness, Goldberg got the inside scoop on Cloud Computing from trainer Chad Brown.



"He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and he had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.



Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



European-trained Mendelssohn was a trendy pick, but Goldberg was having none of it. "The Euros never learn," Goldberg said of the decision to have Mendelssohn shipped in just two days before the race. "Toss him." In the field of 20, Mendelssohn finished dead last.



Now that the 2018 Preakness lineup is taking shape, Goldberg released his preliminary picks and predictions over at SportsLine.



We can tell you he's loving Quip (12-1), a Preakness contender owned by WinStar Farm, the same barn that owns Preakness favorite Justify (1-2).



"Quip is a good horse," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He might be the early speed in this race on a course that historically favors speed and is a shorter distance than the Kentucky Derby. He'd be a horse to watch. He's legitimate."



One colt he wants no part of: Bolt d'Oro, listed as an early 2018 Preakness favorite at 8-1.



"I think they're mismanaging him by running him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I think he's a tired horse. His owners are relative newcomers to the game, and I think they're making a huge mistake. They should save him for the big West Coast races."



Goldberg is also eyeing a massive long shot with plenty of tactical speed. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every contender, over at SportsLine.



So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Preakness picks? And what massive long shot should you back? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Preakness.



Justify, 1-2

Good Magic, 3-1

Bolt d'Oro, 8-1

Quip, 12-1

Bravazo, 18-1

Tenfold, 20-1

Pony Up, 25-1

Sporting Chance, 28-1

Diamond King, 28-1

Lone Sailor, 30-1