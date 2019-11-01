2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win shares picks

Trainer John Sadler will try to win one of the world's richest races for the second straight year when he sends out Higher Power in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. Sadler won last year's Breeders' Cup Classic with Accelerate, who triumphed at Churchill Downs as the 5-2 favorite. This year, the trainer has a 6-1 underdog in Higher Power, who two starts ago romped in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. If Sadler and Higher Power are to prevail on Saturday, they'll have to beat 10 other rivals, including the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, the 3-1 favorite in the current 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Post time for the $6 million race is 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a talented field taking the starting gate at Santa Anita on Saturday, you'll want to see what Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. Then in May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57.

Two years ago, Demling nailed the Breeders' Cup Classic, correctly picking Gun Runner to win while also hitting the exacta and superfecta. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the expected 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field and revealed where every horse will finish. We can tell you that Demling is fading Vino Rosso, even though he's the second-biggest favorite at 4-1. In fact, Demling says Vino Rosso barely hits the board.

This four-year-old son of Curlin has five wins in 14 career starts, including the Gold Cup at Santa Anita in May. However, Pletcher, a future Hall of Famer, has never won the Classic. In addition, Vino Rosso drew the No. 10 post in the 11-horse 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field. With other horses like War of Will, Higher Power, McKinzie and Mongolian Groom all drawn inside of Vino Rosso, there's a distinct possibility that he will be forced to race wide around the turns. The loss of ground in such a strong field could be the difference between winning and finishing off the board.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Yoshida, a long shot at 8-1. This Bill Mott trainee is one of the most accomplished runners in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup. In fact, his $2.4 million in earnings ranks second in the field. In addition, he is a Grade 1 winner on both dirt and turf, a rare feat among modern thoroughbreds.

Yoshida enters the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019 with the longest layoff of any horse in the race, as he last started on Aug. 31. Demling believes the nine weeks of rest will benefit Yoshida, who had run three times in the 11 weeks before the layoff. Yoshida is owned by WinStar Farm and China Horse Club, the same groups that own 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify.

McKinzie (3-1)

Code of Honor (4-1)

Vino Rosso (4-1)

Elate (6-1)

Higher Power (6-1)

Yoshida (8-1)

Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Owendale (15-1)

Seeking the Soul (20-1)

War of Will (20-1)

Math Wizard (30-1)