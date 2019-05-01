2019 Kentucky Derby: Morning line favorite Omaha Beach scratched, shaking up race

There has been a huge change to the Kentucky Derby just three days out from post time

In a stunning shakeup to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, it was announced Wednesday that morning line favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched just three days prior to the race. At 4-1, Omaha Beach was the clear favorite in the field despite being set to enter the race at the No. 12 position.

Omaha Beach was scratched due to a breathing issue that was diagnosed as an entrapped epiglottis on Wednesday. Racing with that condition would have been dangerous for the horse.

Kentucky Derby odds will not be updated until Thursday morning, but it is expected that Game Winner (currently 5-1) will be the new favorite with Roadster (6-1) and Improbable (6-1) right there. Five-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert is the trainer of Game Winner.

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories