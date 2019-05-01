2019 Kentucky Derby: Morning line favorite Omaha Beach scratched, shaking up race

In a stunning shakeup to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, it was announced Wednesday that morning line favorite Omaha Beach has been scratched just three days prior to the race. At 4-1, Omaha Beach was the clear favorite in the field despite being set to enter the race at the No. 12 position.

BREAKING NEWS: Omaha Beach to scratch from #KyDerby after being diagnosed with entrapped epiglottis. pic.twitter.com/s0qIx6GT3L — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2019

Omaha Beach was scratched due to a breathing issue that was diagnosed as an entrapped epiglottis on Wednesday. Racing with that condition would have been dangerous for the horse.

Kentucky Derby odds will not be updated until Thursday morning, but it is expected that Game Winner (currently 5-1) will be the new favorite with Roadster (6-1) and Improbable (6-1) right there. Five-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert is the trainer of Game Winner.