Trainer Charles Appleby will try to win the Man o' War Stakes for the first time when he sends out the top two favorites in the 2024 Man o' War Stakes on Saturday at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y. Appleby, who is based in Europe and brings only a handful of horses to the United States every year, has a robust 37.5% winning percentage in the United States since 2021 but has never won the Man o' War. For Saturday, Appleby's Nations Pride is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2024 Man o' War Stakes odds, while his Silver Knott is second in the odds at 3-1. Kertez (5-1), Ohana Honor (6-1) and Tawny Port (6-1) round out the top five on the odds board in the nine-horse Man o' War Stakes 2024 field.



Post time is set for 3:39 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses entering the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Man o' War Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs in early April.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

And just last weekend, Weir hit the exacta in the Churchill Downs Stakes for $852.

For Saturday, he has handicapped the 2024 Man o' War Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Man o' War Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not Nations Pride even though he is the favorite, at 8-5. Bred in Ireland, Nations Pride has nine wins, two seconds and one third in 15 starts. He has earned more than $2.5 million in his career.

But Nations Pride has not started since Nov. 17 when he finished seventh in the Bahrain International Trophy. "This looks like the first spot of the year and he may need a race," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers two horses more than Nations Pride. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Man o' War Stakes bets here.

How to make 2024 Man o' War Stakes picks

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a horse who "could be poised for a step forward." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is "very interesting." Weir is including these horses in his 2024 Man o' War Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Man o' War Stakes 2024, and what double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Man o' War Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Man o' War Stakes, all from the horse racing insider who has had multiple five-figure days at the track and just hit an $18,000 payday, and find out.

2024 Man o' War Stakes odds, contenders