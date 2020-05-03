2020 Arkansas Derby results: Charlatan and Nadal give trainer Bob Baffert two wins in one day at Oaklawn

With the Kentucky Derby moving to September, the Arkansas Derby took the place on this Saturday of vacant Grade 1 stakes horse racing. But while the date and feel of the race were different, at least one of the results could be referred to as a return to normalcy.

Charlatan closed as the favorite at 2/5 odds and took first place in the Division 1 race giving legendary trainer Bob Baffert his sixth victory at Oaklawn in the last nine years. The horse comfortably won the race in 1:48.49, and earned 100 points towards the run to the Kentucky Derby.

CHARLATAN absolutely crushes the Arkansas Derby (Div.1) @OaklawnRacing! 👀👏 pic.twitter.com/NrGRXJMZOt — NYRA Bets (@NYRABets) May 2, 2020

The Division 2 race kicked off with Wells Bayou bursting out of the gate at breakneck speed, but it was ultimately Nadal that got the victory, taking the lead around the three-quarters mile mark. Nadal is yet another horse that Baffert trains, allowing the legendary trainer to sweep the Arkansas Derby, and has two horses well-positioned to make a Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs in September.

Bob Baffert completes the Arkansas Derby sweep with Nadal (4/5) in Division II



Who cashed in on the second division?pic.twitter.com/wzliFRP9G0 — TwinSpires (@TwinSpires) May 2, 2020

This was the second time in the race's history, the field was split into two divisions, each one filled with 11 of the 22 entrants. The race was yet another example of the sport trying to move forward as coronavirus rages on with a spectator-less event and a bare minimum crew that was wearing protective gear.

Arkansas Derby Results

Division 1

Charlatan - Win: $2.80 Place: $2.60 Show: $2.10 Basin - Place: $5.20 Show: $3.00 Gouverneur Morris - Show: $2.40

$1 Exacta 1-11 $6.80

$0.50 Trifecta1-11-4 $8.20

$0.10 Superfecta 1-11-4-9 $6.76

Division 2

Nadal - Win: $3.80 Place: $3.40 Show: $3.20 King Guillermo - Place: $5.20 Show: $4.20 Finnick The Fierce - Show: $13.20

$1 Exacta 5-4 $10.70

$0.50 Trifecta 5-4-1 $122.90

$0.10 Superfecta 5-4-1-10 $126.37