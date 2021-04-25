Just getting to the starting gate for the 2021 Kentucky Derby has its share of twists and turns, as several would-be contenders have dropped out of contention. The 20 three-year-old thoroughbreds that answer the call to post on Saturday, May 1 for the 147th Run for the Roses will embark on a 1 1/4-mile journey around Churchill Downs for a shot at horse racing immortality. The winner will be able to move forward to the Preakness Stakes as a contender for the elusive Triple Crown, but which of the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses can you trust?

All eyes will be on Essential Quality, who has not lost in five trips and is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Can Essential Quality win as the front-runner, or will another horse pull the upset and stun the 2021 Kentucky Derby field? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Medina Spirit, even though that horse is one of the top favorites and finished second in both the Santa Anita Derby and San Felipe Stakes. In fact, Demling says Medina Spirit doesn't even crack the top five. As legendary trainer Bob Baffert's lone entrant so far in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field, Medina Spirit could attract plenty of attention at the ticket window, but Baffert had at least two other horses that he favored (Life is Good and Concert Tour) who won't be competing.

Rock Your World (8-1) beat Medina Spirit in the Santa Anita Derby, Hot Rod Charlie (6-1) looked like a completely new horse in his win at the Louisiana Derby, and Essential Quality (5-2) has answered every challenge thrown his way. With just two wins in five starts, Medina Spirit is a horse to fade with your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, according to Demling.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Highly Motivated, even though he's a massive 15-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. The Chad Brown-trained thoroughbred hasn't been outside the money in five starts, including a strong second behind Essential Quality in the April 3 Blue Grass Stakes.

After breaking his maiden in September 2020, Highly Motivated cruised to a win at the Nyquist Stakes in November to end the year with a bang. While Highly Motivated ran third to Weyburn and Crowded Trade in the Gotham Stakes to open the season, his effort at the Blue Grass Stakes was enough for Demling to be sold. Demling believes Highly Motivated "should improve off the Blue Grass runner-up finish" and is worth at look at 15-1 as part of your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a huge underdog whose "sensational" performances make him hard to fade at his current price. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And what huge underdog does Demling say contends? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds