Bob Baffert will go for his second straight record-breaking run in a Triple Crown race at the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Baffert won his record seventh Kentucky Derby two weeks ago and seeks his eighth win in the Preakness Stakes 2021 at Pimlico Race Course. He has two horses in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has been mired in controversy after testing positive for a corticosteroid after the race, while stablemate Concert Tour also will face added scrutiny leading up to the Preakness 2021.

Despite the controversy, Baffert's horses are atop the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, with Medina Spirit the 9-5 morning-line favorite and Concert Tour right behind at 5-2. Post time is set for 6:47 p.m. ET. With a talented 10-horse field entering the Pimlico starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Weir has handicapped the 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

After studying the results of every horse, Weir is almost completely fading Medina Spirit, even though he won the Kentucky Derby and is the 9-5 favorite. The horse-racing insider believes his connections were looking towards the Belmont, but have no choice but to chase the Triple Crown. "The connections seemed legitimately surprised by the Derby win," Weir told SportsLine, "and this seems like a spot they are forced into."

With the exception of last year with the re-ordered schedule, Baffert has not lost the Preakness with a Derby winner, and Weir knows Medina Spirit could steal another win with a strong break. However, Baffert's other entry, Concert Tour, is just as likely to jump out early, and they aren't going to duel in the early stages. Weir isn't picking the Medina Spirit to win in any of his Preakness 2021 bets.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Risk Taking, even though he's a huge long shot at 15-1 on the morning line. Trained by Chad Brown, Risk Taking has two wins in five career starts and was a Kentucky Derby contender and Wood Memorial favorite after winning the Withers Stakes. That was just two starts ago, and "a bounce-back makes him a contender," Weir told SportsLine.

Risk Taking was seventh in the Wood Memorial in his first race since February, but his handlers saw something that spurred them to scratch him from the Peter Pan Stakes as the morning-line favorite. "The connections must believe there is a reason for his Wood failure as the favorite," Weir said. As a result, he is using Risk Taking prominently in his 2021 Preakness Stakes betting strategy.

How to make 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Weir is also high on a double-digit long shot who is "the one to fear late."

So who wins the Preakness 2021? And which double-digit long shot will shock horse racing?



