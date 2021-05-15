The 2021 Preakness Stakes will run on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, with post time set for 6:47 p.m. ET. The temperature is in the low 70s with little chance of precipitation, so it should be a pristine track for the Preakness Stakes 2021. All eyes will be on the Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who has been allowed in the 10-horse 2021 Preakness Stakes field despite a failed drug test following his win two weeks ago. Baffert isn't in attendance at Pimlico, but Medina Spirit has been cleared after being subject to additional testing.

Medina Spirit is 3-1 in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Other Preakness Stakes horses of note include Midnight Bourbon, the 5-2 favorite, and Concert Tour (4-1), who is also trained by Baffert. Before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses and released his analysis on several top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is fading Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 4-1 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. He looked like a top Kentucky Derby contender after winning the San Vicente Stakes in February and then stretching out to 1 1/16 miles for a win at the Rebel Stakes in March. However, Goldberg has considered that he took a big step back in the Arkansas Derby, finishing behind Caddo River and Super Stock in that key Kentucky Derby prep race on April 10.

Baffert decided to hold him out of the Kentucky Derby in a move some considered a red flag for Concert Tour's chances of winning a big-time race. Goldberg told SportsLine that Concert Tour is "in and out" when running against the big boys. He's also concerned about his No. 10 post position, meaning he'll have a wide trip at Pimlico. Goldberg recommends fading Concert Tour, saying there are far better values for your 2021 Preakness Stakes bets.

How to make 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

Goldberg is also backing a double-digit underdog who's flying under the radar despite a stellar track record. He's sharing his predictions for the top 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders here.

So who wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes? Which shocking horse is a must-back? And where does Medina Spirit finish? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Midnight Bourbon 5-2

Medina Spirit 3-1

Concert Tour 4-1

Crowded Trade 8-1

Unbridled Honor 11-1

Keepmeinmind 12-1

Ram 12-1

Rombauer 12-1

Risk Taking 12-1

France Go De Ina 20-1