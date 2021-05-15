The grueling nature of the Triple Crown means many horses can't run the combined 3 7/16th miles in just five weeks. Several of the 10 horses that will load into the Pimlico Race Course starting gate on Saturday for the 2021 Preakness Stakes ran two weeks ago in Louisville, but most are fresher. They'll all chase Medina Spirit, the embattled Kentucky Derby winner who is the favorite at 9-5 in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Concert Tour is listed with 5-2 Preakness Stakes 2021 odds, while Midnight Bourbon is 5-1 for Saturday's 6:47 p.m. ET post time. With so much to consider while making your 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The shortest of the three Triple Crown races at 1 3/16th miles, the Preakness Stakes produces the fastest times each year. Secretariat, who won the 1973 Triple Crown, ran the fastest Preakness in history at 1:53, but it was 39 years after his victory that the time was confirmed. The Pimlico timing system malfunctioned during the race, and the Maryland Racing Commission settled on 1:53.4 as Secretariat's time that day. In 2012, new timing technology was used to determine that Secretariat won the Preakness in 1:53 flat, not 1:53.4.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2021 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Preakness Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020. At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $75.60 at the 2020 Preakness Stakes with Swiss Skydiver and Authentic.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $602.85 at the 2020 Preakness Stakes with Swiss Skydiver, Authentic and Jesus' Team.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $503.50 at the 2020 Preakness Stakes with Swiss Skydiver, Authentic, Jesus' Team and Art Collector.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Medina Spirit (9-5), he plans to hold tickets with Concert Tour (5-2), as well as several huge underdogs who could really spice up the payouts.

