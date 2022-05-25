The 2022 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11 from Belmont Park, and while there won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, Rich Strike is expected to run after his thrilling victory as an 80-1 longshot at the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike's connections held him out of the Preakness to rest up for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes 2022. Mo Donegal rode the rail at the Kentucky Derby and was charging hard down the stretch before finishing fifth. He's expected to run and is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Can he give trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth win at the Belmont Stakes? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Qualiy. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2022 Belmont Stakes coming up, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading We The People, even though he is one of the top favorites and just won the Peter Pan Stakes. In fact, Demling says We The People barely cracks the top three. Listed at 7-2 behind only Mo Donegal, the son of Constitution by Letchworth broke his maiden and won an allowance race at Oaklawn Park earlier this season, but wound up finishing a distant seventh in a critical prep race at the Arkansas Derby.

However, he returned to run in the Peter Pan Stakes on May 14 and captured his third career victory in four starts. However, Demling points out that race was run on the off-track and it remains to be seen if the speed he showed will translate over 1 1/2 miles. The Pletcher horse went wire-to-wire in his win, but Demling doesn't see him getting a similar trip with the closing speed of others in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field.

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling just locked in his picks for Rich Strike, Mo Donegal and every horse in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. He's also high on a surprising underdog who is "better than the rest" and has revealed a shocking pick for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.



Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2022? Where will Rich Strike finish? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds below.

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds

Mo Donegal 5-2

We The People 7-2

Rich Strike 5-1

Creative Minister 6-1

Nest 8-1

Ethereal Road 10-1

Skippylongstocking 13-1

Barber Road 14-1

Golden Glider 20-1

Kuchar 33-1