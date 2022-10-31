The Breeders' Cup Classic usually features some of the biggest names in horse racing, and the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic is no different. Undefeated Flightline headlines the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field, which also includes Life Is Good, Epicenter and Taiba. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is a 50-1 longshot in the latest 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Flightline is a 3-5 favorite to remain unbeaten, but a favorite has not won this race since American Pharoah in 2015. Which horses should you back with your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets?

Post time for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is 5:40 p.m. ET.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, she hit the Knicks Go-Medina Spirit exacta for $260.80. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, Del Mar Oaks and American Pharoah Stakes. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Life Is Good, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. Life Is Good did not have his best showing in the Grade 1 Woodward Stakes in his last time on the track, making his price look too short for the Breeders' Cup 2022. He has won all but one of his career races, and his victories include the Woodward, Whitney, Pegasus World Cup, and last year's Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

"Always a little quirky, he (Life Is Good) has been training well, but his forward running style may be compromised by the presence of [other horses]," Yu told SportsLine. See which horses to pick here.

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, odds