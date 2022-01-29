Knicks Go can become the only two-time winner of the Pegasus World Cup when he squares off against the talented Life Is Good and seven others in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Last year Knicks Go won the race by almost three lengths, kickstarting a season that will likely earn him Horse of the Year honors. In the five-year history of the Pegasus World Cup, no previous winner has even attempted to run in the race again.

Knicks Go is listed as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup odds. Life Is Good has the second-lowest odds at 7-5 in the nine-horse 2022 Pegasus World Cup field. Post time for the Pegasus World Cup 2022 is 5:34 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Pegasus World Cup picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir has studied the sequence and constructed his wagers in his analysis below. A two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas, Weir has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay score returning $1,414. Those were just some of his scores in 2021.

Top 2022 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One surprise: Weir is backing Sir Winston on his tickets even though the horse is a 12-1 long shot on the morning line. A winner of almost $1.2 million in his career, Sir Winston is best known for his upset win in the 2019 Belmont Stakes at 10-1 odds. Since that victory, he has mostly struggled, which forced him to be away from the races for 11 months.

But he returned from that layoff to win at Woodbine in August and also won his last start, in the Grade 3 Valedictory Stakes, also at Woodbine. "He came back last summer at Woodbine after almost one year off and showed he still has some life," Weir tells SportsLine. Weir is using Sir Winston prominently on all tickets.

