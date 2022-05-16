With the Kentucky Derby in the books, the Triple Crown horse racing calendar moves right along with the Preakness Stakes. The second leg of the 2022 Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course, but it will not feature Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. Rich Strike, who won in shocking fashion earlier this month, will rest instead of race again Saturday.

Prior to the race, the draw for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes took place Monday. But before we unveil the post positions for the latest edition of the Preakness Stakes, let's take a look at the odds. The 2022 field features several favorites that certainly have a chance to earn the victory.

Much like the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter is currently listed as the odds-on favorite at 3/1. Epicenter had a strong performance at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago despite finishing in second by 3/4 of a length. The three-year old colt got out to an early lead, but just couldn't hang on when the horses came around the final turn at Churchill Downs.

In addition to Epicenter, Secret Oath sits near the top with 11/2 odds for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Secret Oath has five first-place finishes in her eight career starts, including a first place finish at the Kentucky Oaks earlier this month. Secret Oath also finished third at the Arkansas Derby back in April.

Below are the odds, via Sportsline, as well as the post positions for the race.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds

Epicenter -- 3-1

Secret Oath -- 11-2

Early Voting -- 6-1

Simplification -- 8-1

Creative Minister -- 10-1

Skippylongstocking -- 20-1

2022 Preakness Stakes post positions