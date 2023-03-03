Although the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds have already been released, there is still plenty of time before the 148th Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 6. Horses not among the early 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders still have plenty of time to improve their stock in prep races and make their case to be included in your 2023 Kentucky Derby futures picks. One such horse generating interest is Cave Rock, who has two wins and a second place finish in three Grade 1 stakes as a juvenile.

Cave Rock's only second-place showing came against the early 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte, after their race at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Keeneland in November. Since then, Cave Rock has been impressive in subsequent workouts, logging a 47.8 time on a four-furlong breeze just before Valentine's Day. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. Few horses have as convincing of a resume as Forte, who has looked dominant in his last two races and won his last three overall. However, the Kentucky Derby track is a longer one than he has been accustomed to, and Forte's bloodline suggests he is better equipped to sprint than sustain.

Forte's closest victory also came at Keeneland in the biggest field he's raced against, but those margins only stand to get slimmer in an even larger field expected in the Kentucky Derby 2023. Forte has consistently been able to run out of three- and four-wide groups, but hasn't been pressed to win from an outside position. Although Forte's results have been impressive, he hasn't faced enough adversity in a longer format to slot in as one of Demling's top choices.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Although Blazing Sevens may not have the win total that some of the other potential 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders boast, he is working up a compelling resume.

Each of Blazing Sevens' last three races have been Grade 1 Stakes, including a win at the Champagne Stakes last October. After his fourth place finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, he has been logging steady workouts since the start of 2023. Blazing Sevens is ramping up at the right time after getting plenty of experience to close out last year and will have a former Derby-winning jockey in Flavien Prat (2019) to guide him in the Race for the Roses.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures