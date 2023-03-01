After Epicenter's win at the Risen Star Stakes last February, horse racing experts are looking at its significance when it comes to handicapping the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Several of the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses were on display in this year's race, including Angel of Empire, who won at Fair Grounds but is 99-1 in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. He edged out another intriguing competitor, Two Phil's, who finished third and is an equally large Kentucky Derby 2023 longshot at 95-1.

Victory Formation, who's 23-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2023, might have seen his value in the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures take a hit after a disappointing ninth-place finish in the Risen Star Stakes. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. One of the unquantifiable things about horses that is tough to predict is the transition from their two-year-old form to three-years-old. While it's equally as likely that Forte will prove to be as dominant as he has started out, there is still the possibility that he could stagnate from his recent ascent.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Although Blazing Sevens may not have the win total that some of the other potential 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders boast, he is working up a compelling resume.

Each of Blazing Sevens' last three races have been Grade 1 Stakes, including a win at the Champagne Stakes last October. After his fourth place finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, he has been logging steady workouts since the start of 2023. Blazing Sevens is ramping up at the right time after getting plenty of experience to close out last year and will have a former Derby-winning jockey in Flavien Prat (2019) to guide him in the Race for the Roses. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures