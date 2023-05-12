Trainer Charlie Appleby will try to continue his success bringing turf horses from Europe when he sends out Warren Point in the 2023 Man o' War Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park. The 47-year-old Appleby has won several major turf races in the United States recently, including the Breeders' Cup Turf the last two years. On Saturday, he'll saddle Warren Point, who has five wins in eight career starts, all overseas. The 4-year-old is the 9-5 favorite in the 2023 Man o' War Stakes odds. The Michael Maker-trained Red Knight is the 7-2 second choice in the eight-horse 2023 Man o' War Stakes field.

Post time for the $600,000 race is 3:07 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what horse racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Man o' War Stakes picks of your own.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

Last month, he hit the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641 and the exacta in the Florida Derby. Four weeks ago, he nailed the Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes.

One surprise: Weir is high on Verstappen, even though he's a long shot at 6-1. Trained by Brendan Walsh, Verstappen has four wins, three seconds and two thirds in 12 career starts. He is coming off a win in the Grade 2 Elkhorn at 16-1.

In that race, he beat four runners whom he will face again on Saturday. "I don't believe the last race was a fluke; he's just an improving 4-year-old, and his form translates well across synthetic and turf," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir's top pick is a horse who "demands respect." He also is high on a longshot who could turn heads at Belmont Park.

So who wins the Man o' War Stakes 2023? What longshot is a must-back?