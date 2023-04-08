Todd Pletcher can break the record for wins by a trainer in the Wood Memorial when he sends out three horses in the 2023 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y. The 55-year-old Pletcher has won the Wood seven times, which is tied with Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons for the most ever. On Saturday Pletcher goes for Wood win No. 8 with Dreamlike, Classic Catch and Crupi. Dreamlike is second in the 2023 Wood Memorial odds at 7-2, while Classic Catch (10-1) and Crupi (12-1) are longshots in the 13-horse Wood Memorial 2023 field. The Brad Cox-trained Hit Show is the 5-2 morning-line favorite.

Post time for the Wood Memorial 2023 is 6:16 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field set to leave the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Louisville, Ky.,-based racing expert Jody Demling has to say before making any 2023 Wood Memorial picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic this past November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the country. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. And last year he nailed the exacta in the Wood Memorial.

Now, Demling has handicapped the 2023 Wood Memorial field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2023 Wood Memorial predictions

One shocker: Demling is high on the chances of Arctic Arrogance. Bred and owned by Chester and Mary Broman, Arctic Arrogance has never finished outside of the top two in six career starts. He has enough speed to set the early pace and may find himself on the lead on Saturday.

Both Arctic Arrogance's sire, Frosted (in 2015), and grandsire, Tapit (in '04), won the Wood Memorial. "I think he has a big chance to add to his family's legacy," Demling told SportsLine. Demling is using Arctic Arrogance prominently in his 2023 Wood Memorial bets. See who else he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Wood Memorial picks

Moreover, Demling's top pick is a horse who could become one of the "major contenders" for the Kentucky Derby. Demling also is high on a double-digit longshot who "should not have a problem" with the distance of this race. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Wood Memorial 2023? And what double-digit longshot could surprise? Check out the latest Wood Memorial odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Wood Memorial, and find out.

2023 Wood Memorial odds