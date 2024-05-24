Belmont Park is undergoing renovations, so Saratoga Race Course will host the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8. Post time is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET and the 2024 Belmont Stakes field is already shaping up to be a strong one, with both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winners being considered. Mystik Dan has already shipped to Saratoga, while D. Wayne Lukas has already confirmed Preakness winner Seize the Grey. The Belmont Stakes 2024 distance will be contested at 10 furlongs (1 1/4 miles) instead of 12 because of the change in venue and Mystik Dan is 5-1, while Seize the Grey is 6-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds.

Sierra Leone (7-4) and Fierceness (3-1) are the two favorites in the 2024 Belmont Stakes futures, just as they were at Churchill Downs before bypassing the Preakness. Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Belmont Stakes approaching

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Taking place the week before the Preakness, the Peter Pan Stakes had become a proving ground for horses that haven't hit the Triple Crown trail. Arcangelo won last year's Belmont after winning the Peter Pan, just as Tonalist did in 2014.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is a four-time Belmont Stakes winner and loves the progress this son of Preservationist out of Istan mare Lifetime Memory showed at Aqueduct after a sixth-place showing in the Louisiana Derby. Jockey John Velazquez has been in the mount for each of Antiquarian's four career starts and the two-time Belmont Stakes winner is assumed to take the reins again at Saratoga at the Belmont Stakes 2024. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.



even though he is coming off a bust in his last race.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, where does Seize the Grey finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Belmont Stakes odds below

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses