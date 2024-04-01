The 2024 Kentucky Derby will celebrate its 150th running on Saturday, May 4, which means the 2024 Kentucky Derby field is taking shape. Sierra Leone is the 7-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Fierceness (9-1), Timberlake (12-1) and Forever Young (12-1). Sierra Leone won the Risen Star, while Fierceness finished third at the Holy Bull and won the Florida Derby. Should you back any of those horses with your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets?

Other 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders include Dornoch (13-1) and Track Phantom (23-1). The rest of the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses will be solidified in the coming weeks leading up to the race at Churchill Downs. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the top favorites at 9-1. Fierceness established himself as one of the top 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders when he won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November, holding off Muth and Locked. He is trained by legendary trainer Todd Pletcher and was sired by five-time graded-stakes winner City of Light, so expectations are high for him.

However, he has been inconsistent, finishing seventh in the Champagne Stakes last October before opening his 3-year-old season with a third-place finish in the 2024 Holy Bull in February and a win in the Florida Derby in March. Fierceness had a significantly worse speed figure in the Holy Bull than he did in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, which led to him finishing behind Hades and Domestic Product. Demling has not seen enough consistency from Fierceness to justify his current position of second on the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds board.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The horse is trained by Louisville local Whit Beckman, who just got his trainer's license three years ago. However, he previously worked for Todd Pletcher and Chad Brown, who have combined for 12 Trainer of the Year awards and eight Triple Crown race victories. Beckman started Honor Marie off at Churchill Downs for his first three races, where the horse pulled off two victories and one runner-up.

After a three-month break, Honor Marie ran at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, where he finished fifth. The lengthy rest and being on a new track played big parts in the finish, but he's displayed his comfort at Churchill Downs. Honor Marie has pedigree in his favor since his sire, Honor Code, and grandsire, Smart Strike, were Grade 1 stakes winners.

Demling is especially high on another massive longshot who has the pedigree to win the Run for the Roses and turn heads on Derby Day.



2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures