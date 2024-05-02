The 2024 Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday. The Lillies for the Fillies has been around since 1875 and at its current distance of 1 1/8 miles since 1982. Pretty Mischievous won last year and was sired by Into Mischief, the latter having two dams in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks field. Leslie's Rose and Into Champagne are half-sisters, the former being one of the favorites for the 150th Kentucky Oaks. Leslie's Rose is at 4-1 in the latest 2024 Kentucky Oaks odds, which trails just one other horse.

Tarifa, who is trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, is the 7-2 favorite after winning four of her five starts. Following her in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks betting odds is Leslie's Rose (4-1) and Just FYI (9-2). In total, five 2024 Kentucky Oaks horses have horse racing odds of 5-1 or shorter, so this is shaping up to be a highly competitive race when the horses go to post at 5:51 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top 2024 Kentucky Oaks contenders, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say, given his dominant track record at Churchill Downs, before making any 2024 Kentucky Oaks picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Oaks having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Oaks 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

Two years ago, he nailed the Kentucky Oaks exacta with Secret Oath and Nest. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, Demling has handicapped the 2024 Kentucky Oaks odds, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Kentucky Oaks expert picks

One surprise: Demling is fading Tarifa, even though she is the 7-2 favorite and daughter of 2006 Preakness winner Bernardini. Tarifa has won all three of her starts as a 3-year-old, all at the New Orleans Fair Grounds. She's won four of five career races, but that one defeat is pertinent since it came at Churchill Downs last November. In her first start of at least one mile in length, Tarifa was the favorite but finished a disappointing fourth, losing to three horses that won't even appear in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks field.

The horse has good but not elite top-end speed, as her best Equibase Speed Figure is 99. Three other 2024 Kentucky Oaks horses have speed figures of at least 100, so Tarifa may not be able to control the pace, which is her preferred running style. Additionally, she will be ridden by Flavien Prat, who has six previous starts in both the Derby and Oaks. While he's won the Run for the Roses (2019), he's 0-for-6 in his career at the Lillies for the Fillies. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Where's My Ring, even though she's a 15-1 longshot. She's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. She's a descendant of Tapit, whose lineage has produced four Belmont Stakes winners and a Kentucky Oaks winner. Where's My Ring's dam, Twirling Candy, was a Grade 1 Stakes winner back in her day who also won three races of at least 1 1/8 miles in length. Pedigree and the ability to sustain the 1 1/8 miles Kentucky Oaks are in Where's My Ring's favor.

The horse also produced a 101 Equibase Speed Figure, tied for the best among all horses in this year's field. She's coming off a victory at the Gazelle Stakes, where she was the post-time favorite, and has two runners-up in her other two starts as a 3-year-old. An ascending filly, Demling loves the value of Where's My Ring at these long shot odds, saying, "Would not totally shock me if she jumped up and won. The Twirling Candy daughter has shown a ton of improvement since adding blinkers." See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Oaks picks, bets

Demling is also high on another longshot who is "going to run big." Find out who it is, and see the rest of Demling's 2024 Kentucky Oaks picks, over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Kentucky Oaks? What longshot is a must-back, and how has Demling constructed his wagers? Check out the Kentucky Oaks odds 2024 below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Oaks, all from the expert who nailed 10 doubles, and find out.

2024 Kentucky Oaks odds, lineup, horses, contenders, picks