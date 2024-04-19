Some of the country's top older horses will square off when the starting gate opens in the 2024 Oaklawn Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. One of the top races in the spring for older horses annually, the Oaklawn Handicap has historically attracted a quality field. This year's race features Grade 2 winners Skippylongstocking and Red Route One and Grade 3 winner Reincarnate, among others. Skippylongstocking is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2024 Oaklawn Handicap odds. Red Route One is the 7-2 second choice in the odds in the 11-horse Oaklawn Handicap field, while Reincarnate is third in the odds at 4-1.



Post time for the $1.3 million race is 6:52 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Oaklawn Handicap picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs earlier this month.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

For Saturday, he has handicapped the 2024 Oaklawn Handicap lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Oaklawn Handicap predictions

One surprise: Weir is completely fading Skippylongstocking even though he is the 3-1 morning-line favorite. Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., Skippylongstocking has seven wins, two seconds and four thirds in 22 career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 3 Challenger Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs on March 9.

But he earned a weak 90 Beyer Speed Figure that day despite having a perfect setup with a solid pace to run into. "He might be losing a step as a 5-year-old," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using eight horses in his wagers, but Skippylongstocking is not one of them. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Oaklawn Handicap bets here.

How to make 2024 Oaklawn Handicap picks

Moreover, Weir is high on a big double-digit longshot who "loves Oaklawn." Weir is including this horse in his 2024 Oaklawn Handicap bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Oaklawn Handicap 2024, and what double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Oaklawn Handicap odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Oaklawn Handicap, all from the horse racing insider who has had multiple five-figure days at the track and just hit an $18,000 payday, and find out.

2024 BlueOaklawn Handicap odds, contenders