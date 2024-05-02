Three 2024 Kentucky Derby jockeys will ride in the Run for the Roses for the first time when the starting gate opens in the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Keith Asmussen (aboard Just Steel), Antonio Fresu (Stronghold) and Ben Curtis (Honor Marie) will look to become the 29th jockey to win the race with his first Kentucky Derby mount. All three 2024 Kentucky Derby horses are 20-1 longshots to win. Florida Derby winner Fierceness, who will be ridden by three-time Derby winner John Velazquez, is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds.

Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone is the 3-1 second choice in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite. A homebred of prominent racing owner Mike Repole, Fierceness is 3-for-5 in his career. He is coming off a dominant 13½-length win in the Florida Derby, the reason why he is the morning-line Kentucky Derby favorite, at 5-2.

However, Yu does not view his outside post position as a positive. With other speed in the starting gate, she believes Fierceness could get caught wide. "I can't see him being a lonely leader again in the Derby, and he has thrown in the towel the two times someone eyeballed him," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a longshot at 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Just a Touch has a dream pedigree. He is a son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify out of a Tapit mare. Critics question his ability to get the 2024 Kentucky Derby distance of 1¼ miles, but his bloodlines suggest that won't be a problem.

Yu likes that his early speed should have him forwardly placed in a 20-horse field that often leads to traffic issues for horses trying to rally from the back of the pack. "This is the kind of year that a horse with one lifetime win can capture the blanket of roses with the right trip," Yu told SportsLine.

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who "will be happy to get the added ground" at Churchill Downs. She's also high on a massive double-digit longshot who "blew my doors off."

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders