The biggest horse race of the year will unfold on Saturday when the 2024 Kentucky Derby gets underway from Churchill Downs. The annual Run for the Roses is often referred to as the "most exciting two minutes in sports," and the 150th Kentucky Derby is expected to live up to the hype. The Kentucky Derby 2024 is the first leg of the horse racing's coveted Triple Crown and 2024 Kentucky Derby field features 20 participants vying for the $3.1 million that goes to the winner from the 2024 Kentucky Derby purse. Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Other top 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders include Sierra Leone (3-1) and Catching Freedom (8-1).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's the top favorite and just won the Florida Derby. Fierceness cemented himself as the horse to beat with his strong showing at the Florida Derby in his last start. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse recorded a 110 speed figure in that race.

Florida Derby winners have fared well at Churchill Downs, winning the Kentucky Derby 25 times between 1953 and 2023. However, Fierceness has never won back-to-back starts and struggled as the clear favorite at the Champagne Stakes (seventh) and Holy Bull Stakes (third). Demling knows Fierceness has the talent to win this race, but his inconsistency cannot be overlooked, especially since he has the shortest odds in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Dornoch, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Dornoch will try to become the first horse since Ferdinand (1986) to win from post No. 1. However, Dornoch possesses the speed to set the pace and hold off the rest of the 2024 Kentucky Derby field.

Dornoch won the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Remsen Stakes with pacesetting tactics. Demling believes that jockey Luis Saez will send Dornoch from the second the gate opens at the Kentucky Derby. He should be among the frontrunners around the first turn and if he can settle and save energy, he might be a factor down the stretch.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures