Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore opened in 1870 and hosted its first Preakness Stakes in 1873. On Saturday, it will be the center of the horse-racing universe once more for the 2024 Preakness Stakes. This will be the 149th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans and the 2024 Preakness Stakes field will feature eight horses. Of the eight 2024 Preakness Stakes horses, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is one of three runners returning from the first leg of the Triple Crown to run the second. Mystik Dan's chances of winning the second jewel of the Triple Crown were enhanced on Wednesday with the withdrawal of morning-line favorite Muth, who scratched due to a spiked fever.

Mystik Dan is now the 8-5 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, with Imagination at 3-1 and Catching Freedom at 7-2. The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Catching Freedom, even though he's a 7-2 longshot. Catching Freedom has never finished worse than fourth in his career. He's coming off a fourth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby, losing by 1 3/4 lengths to Mystik Dan and two others who were a part of the three-way photo finish.

Despite that disappointing result, Catching Freedom will enter the 2024 Preakness Stakes full of confidence. He won the Louisiana Derby in March and has been victorious in two of his last four starts overall. The Brad Cox-trained horse posted a 99-speed figure at Churchill Downs, the highest of his career. Demling notes that Cox "must like something" about Catching Freedom to enter him in the 2024 Preakness Stakes following the quick turnaround, so he's including him in his wagers at Pimlico.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses