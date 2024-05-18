The Preakness Stakes is here, which means horse racing fans are taking a detailed look at the 2024 Preakness Stakes field in hopes of picking the winner. The second jewel in the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes 2024 is one of the most anticipated horse races of the year. The 149th Preakness Stakes is set to take place on Saturday, May 18, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, and post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Mystik Dan, coming off a victory at the Kentucky Derby, is the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds following the scratch of Muth earlier in the week. Catching Freedom (7-2), Imagination (3-1) and Tuscan Gold (9-2) are also among the top 2024 Preakness Stakes horses. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Preakness Stakes is run at 1 3/16 miles or 9.5 furlongs, making it the shortest of the Triple Crown horse races. Since the races are contested at a similar distance, Kentucky Derby winners have fared well at the Preakness. In fact, 11 horses have won both since 1998. Mystik Dan is the reigning Kentucky Derby champion and will try to become the 12th to win both legs on Saturday. Favorites have also fared well at the Preakness Stakes, with 73 of 148 favorites winning at Pimlico. However, the last five morning-line favorites failed to win the second leg of the Triple Crown, with Justify being the last to win in 2018.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $31.80 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $24.20 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Mage.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $72.40 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Mage and Red Route One.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures