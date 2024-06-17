Two Texas A&M fans at the College World Series were ejected Saturday after heckling University of Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan. They were making comments regarding the murder of two boys, one of them whom regularly served as a batboy for the team.

"Heckling an opposing baseball team about the tragic death of their batboy is beyond unacceptable," read a statement by the Omaha Police Officers Association. "Glad our officers and security threw this duo out of Charles Schwab Field. You're no longer welcome in this city and should be banned for life from future College World Series."

Rex Reinhart, 14, and batboy Brody Reinhart, 11, were killed by their father Paul Otto Reinhart in 2021 before he set their house on fire and died by suicide. As reported by The Gainesville Sun, the father was in the process of divorcing his wife of 19 years, Minde, and had updated his will 15 days before the murders to prevent her from receiving any of his assets. Minde is now married to O'Sullivan.

Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle apologized for the fans' actions after the game.

"I want to apologize on behalf of Texas A&M on behalf of whatever the heck went on over in that dugout," Schlossnagle said. "Whoever those two guys are they don't represent what Texas A&M is about and whoever they are just don't come back. Let's not let those two guys back in the ball park."