Muth, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, wasn't eligible for the Kentucky Derby, but scratched from the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Wednesday after spiking a fever. Baffert has won the Preakness eight times, including last year with National Treasure. Baffert will now turn his full attention to Imagination, who is 6-1 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds and has never finished outside the top two in six starts (two wins, and four runner-up finishes). With fresh 2024 Preakness Stakes horses ready to take on Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, all eyes will be on Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Preakness Stakes quickly approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Catching Freedom, even though he's a 6-1 longshot. Trained by Brad Cox, Catching Freedom charged home in the Kentucky Derby and finished in fourth place. He has won every other start, including an impressive finish in the Louisiana Derby in late-March.

If the pattern continues, Catching Freedom might be a wise bet at these Preakness Stakes odds 2024, especially with Muth scratching. Jockey Flavien Prat has won 24 percent of his races in 2024 and is one of the leading jockeys in America. If the pace is fast up front, Catching Freedom should have the pedigree and experience to run down the leaders in the stretch and finish in the money. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and his surprising prediction for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, along with his entire projected 2024 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and hit last year's Preakness Stakes superfecta.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses