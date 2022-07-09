Concert Hall will try to win her North American debut when she leaves the starting gate in a wide-open 2022 Belmont Oaks on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Trained by Aidan P. O'Brien, Concert Hall has three wins in 10 career starts. She has lost her last three starts but faced the top grass fillies in England and Ireland in Group 1 races in all three. Concert Hall is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Belmont Oaks odds. Two fillies trained by Chad Brown -- Haughty and Consumer Spending -- are tied for second in the odds in the 10-horse Belmont Oaks 2022 field, at 5-1. Three other horses are 6-1.

Post time is 4:06 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Oaks picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2022 Belmont Oaks predictions

One surprise: Weir is high on the chances of With The Moonlight, who is one of three fillies at 6-1 on the morning line. Trained by Charlie Appleby, With The Moonlight has three wins and one third in six career starts. She is coming off an 11th place finish in the Group 1 Epsom Oaks on June 3.

But two starts ago she won the Pretty Polly Stakes impressively, and Weir believes a repeat of that effort would make her a strong contender in the Belmont Oaks. "She's another Euro who likes to be forwardly placed and could prove difficult to run down late," Weir says. He is using With The Moonlight prominently in all of his wagers.

2022 Belmont Oaks odds, post positions