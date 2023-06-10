June has arrived, which means it's time for one of America's oldest traditions to take center stage. The Belmont Stakes was first held in 1867, making it the oldest of the three Triple Crown races. The 2023 Belmont Stakes will get underway from Belmont Park on Saturday, and according to the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, Forte is the 5-2 favorite. Other 2023 Belmont Stakes contenders include Tapit Trice (3-1), Angel of Empire (7-2), National Treasure (5-1) and Arcangelo (8-1). The Belmont Stakes 2023 will be the longest of the Triple Crown races at 1 1/2 miles, and 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Secretariat winning in record-breaking fashion in 1973.

Post time is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. ET at Belmont Park. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Favorites have performed well at the Belmont Stakes historically. The betting favorite has won the Belmont Stakes 42.9% of the time over 154 races. The favorites has also performed well in recent years, winning four of the last five Belmont Stakes. The winner of the 2023 Belmont Stakes will collect $800,000, and the total purse for Saturday's race is $1.5 million.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $27.60 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $187.50 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal, Nest and Skippylongstocking.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $692 at the 2022 Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal, Nest, Skippylongstocking and We the People.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Forte (5-2), he is also holding tickets with Tapit Trice (3-1) and is using a middle-of-the-pack longshot in his exotics who could spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2023. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, lineup