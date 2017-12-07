Billabong Pipe Masters 2017 live stream: What to know, watch World Surf League online

The Billabong Pipe Masters are here, and 32 of the best surfers in the world will look to make their mark in Hawaii. Kelly Slater highlights a field that he is sharing with Filipe Toledo, Gabriel Medina and Matt Wilkinson, as these surfers are seeking a win at the biggest surfing invitational of the year. John John Florence heads in as the leader, and he can clinch the 2017 World Title with a Finals appearance at this event.

The event spans from Dec. 8 to Dec. 20, and the scheduling is just a bit wonky. Basically, the swell determines when and where events will start. If a champion is crowned before the 20th, the event will end. Generally speaking, rounds will be announced based on the weather around 6-7 a.m. Hawaii time. If there's no surf, a lay day will occur -- but should the event reach the 20th, remaining competitors will compete no matter what.

Billabong Pipe Masters Round 1 where to watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 8

Time: TBD

Where: Hawaii

Stream: WSL Title Race, WSL Facebook

Dec. 8 forecast (per World Surf League):

Swell/surf: Easing NNW swell provides double overhead+ sets in the morning on 1st Reef, with a few waves/peaks still pushing near triple overhead early - Strongest early and fading further through the day. Pipe and Backdoor offering potential.

Wind: Light/variable wind through the first half of the morning, then a light+ onshore NNW wind develops going into the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies.

Tides: 1.7' high at 7:03 a.m., 0.1' low at 1:38 p.m., 0.7' high at 8:39 p.m.

Heats

Heat 1: Matt Wilkinson; Jeremy Flores, Jadson Andre

Heat 2: Owen Wright; Kanoa Igarashi; Josh Kerr

Heat 3: Julian Wilson; Conner Coffin; Stuart Kennedy

Heat 4: Jordy Smith; Bede Durbidge; Ethan Ewing

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina; Miguel Pupo

Heat 6: John John Florence; Wiggolly Dantas

Heat 7: Adriano de Souza; Caio Ibelli; Jack Freestone

Heat 8: Kolohe Andino; Joan Duru; Kelly Slater

Heat 9: Filipe Toledo; Michel Bourez; Ezekiel Lau

Heat 10: Sebastian Zietz; Adrian Buchan; Ian Gouveia

Heat 11: Joel Parkinson; Connor O'Leary; Leonardo Fioravanti

Heat 12: Mick Fanning; Frederico Morais; Italo Ferreira

Who can win and how (per World Surf League):

If John John makes the Final of the Billabong Pipe Masters he will clinch the 2017 World Title.



If Gabriel Medina wins at Pipe, he'll clinch only if John John finishes no better than 3rd.



If John John does no better than 9th, Medina can clinch with a 2nd place finish. Jordy Smith can clinch it with a win.

If John John gets 13th or 25th, Medina needs 5th to clinch the title, Smith a 2nd, and Julian a win.



*We will update this post as times become available and heats unfold. It promises to be a long two weeks, but incredibly exciting, as these 32 competitors vie for the WSL Title.