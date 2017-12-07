Billabong Pipe Masters 2017 live stream: What to know, watch World Surf League online
Kelly Slater, Filipe Toledo and Gabriel Medina will look to catch the wave to a championship
The Billabong Pipe Masters are here, and 32 of the best surfers in the world will look to make their mark in Hawaii. Kelly Slater highlights a field that he is sharing with Filipe Toledo, Gabriel Medina and Matt Wilkinson, as these surfers are seeking a win at the biggest surfing invitational of the year. John John Florence heads in as the leader, and he can clinch the 2017 World Title with a Finals appearance at this event.
The event spans from Dec. 8 to Dec. 20, and the scheduling is just a bit wonky. Basically, the swell determines when and where events will start. If a champion is crowned before the 20th, the event will end. Generally speaking, rounds will be announced based on the weather around 6-7 a.m. Hawaii time. If there's no surf, a lay day will occur -- but should the event reach the 20th, remaining competitors will compete no matter what.
Billabong Pipe Masters Round 1 where to watch
Date: Friday, Dec. 8
Time: TBD
Where: Hawaii
Stream: WSL Title Race, WSL Facebook
Dec. 8 forecast (per World Surf League):
Swell/surf: Easing NNW swell provides double overhead+ sets in the morning on 1st Reef, with a few waves/peaks still pushing near triple overhead early - Strongest early and fading further through the day. Pipe and Backdoor offering potential.
Wind: Light/variable wind through the first half of the morning, then a light+ onshore NNW wind develops going into the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies.
Tides: 1.7' high at 7:03 a.m., 0.1' low at 1:38 p.m., 0.7' high at 8:39 p.m.
Heats
Heat 1: Matt Wilkinson; Jeremy Flores, Jadson Andre
Heat 2: Owen Wright; Kanoa Igarashi; Josh Kerr
Heat 3: Julian Wilson; Conner Coffin; Stuart Kennedy
Heat 4: Jordy Smith; Bede Durbidge; Ethan Ewing
Heat 5: Gabriel Medina; Miguel Pupo
Heat 6: John John Florence; Wiggolly Dantas
Heat 7: Adriano de Souza; Caio Ibelli; Jack Freestone
Heat 8: Kolohe Andino; Joan Duru; Kelly Slater
Heat 9: Filipe Toledo; Michel Bourez; Ezekiel Lau
Heat 10: Sebastian Zietz; Adrian Buchan; Ian Gouveia
Heat 11: Joel Parkinson; Connor O'Leary; Leonardo Fioravanti
Heat 12: Mick Fanning; Frederico Morais; Italo Ferreira
Who can win and how (per World Surf League):
- If John John makes the Final of the Billabong Pipe Masters he will clinch the 2017 World Title.
- If Gabriel Medina wins at Pipe, he'll clinch only if John John finishes no better than 3rd.
- If John John does no better than 9th, Medina can clinch with a 2nd place finish. Jordy Smith can clinch it with a win.
- If John John gets 13th or 25th, Medina needs 5th to clinch the title, Smith a 2nd, and Julian a win.
*We will update this post as times become available and heats unfold. It promises to be a long two weeks, but incredibly exciting, as these 32 competitors vie for the WSL Title.
-
How to watch the National Finals Rodeo
How to watch the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's 2017 National Finals Rodeo event
-
Watch the NFL on CBS All Access
CBS is excited to announce that Jordan Peele is producing a reboot of 'The Twilight Zone'
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Top 100 athletes
Jonah Keri talks to with CBS Sports NBA/Features Writer Brad Botkin to launch their Top 100...
-
Divers share hilarious fails on Twitter
After a video of a diver's misfortune went viral, others showed solidarity by sharing their...
-
VNTANA connects fans to sports heroes
The technology is able to showcase new uniforms and connect fans to their favorite athlete...
-
Iowa broadcasters fired for racist clip
The two employees made remarks about 'Español people' and told them to 'go back to where you...
Add a Comment