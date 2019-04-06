Blue Grass Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks doubles releases picks

None of the 14 horses entered in Saturday's 2019 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland has a locked up a spot in the Kentucky Derby, which places even more importance on winning or finishing second. The winner of the Kentucky Derby prep race will receive 100 Derby qualifying points, while the runner-up will get 40, guaranteeing them spots in next month's Run for the Roses. Those finishing third or worse will have to pray to the Derby gods in order to run at Churchill Downs. Vekoma is the morning-line favorite with 2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds of 9-5. Meanwhile, Win Win Win is the second choice among the 2019 Blue Grass Stakes contenders at 7-2. Post time is set for 6:23 p.m. ET on Saturday. With a full field of 14 set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Blue Grass Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is off to a hot start in 2019, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes, War of Will, in February.

Demling picked winners throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He produced big winning tickets at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, among others, and nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the 2019 Blue Grass Stakes lineup and released where he says every horse will finish, along with his exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks. He's sharing all of it only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling isn't high on Win Win Win, the second choice on the morning line. Even though the Michael Trombetta trainee set a track record while winning the Pasco Stakes in January, the distance of that race was seven furlongs, while the Blue Grass is nine.

"I'm still not sold he will totally like the distance," Demling told SportsLine. In fact, Demling says Win Win Win doesn't even crack the top two.

Another shocker: Demling is backing Signalman, who's going off as a long shot at 8-1 Blue Grass Stakes odds. The colt is coming off a disappointing seventh place finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes a little over a month ago. However, that effort can be attributed to a number of factors like returning to competition after a three-month layoff, not being in peak form, losing a shoe in the race and running on a track, Gulfstream Park, that he had never seen before.

That's enough reason for Demling to give Signalman, who never finished out of the top three in five races in 2018 and won the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club, a second chance. "I'm drawing a line through his poor performance in the Fountain of Youth and giving him another shot to hit the board at the Blue Grass Stakes 2019," Demling said.

For the win, Demling is going with a double-digit long shot who's a proven winner and has the pedigree to excel on Saturday. He's including this horses in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back -- and his entire projected 2019 Blue Grass Stakes leaderboard -- only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins Saturday's Blue Grass Stakes? And where does every horse finish? See the complete 2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's detailed 2019 Blue Grass Stakes picks, all from the horse racing expert who's hit nine of the last 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.



2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds

Vekoma (9-5)

Win Win Win (7-2)

Signalman (8-1)

Dream Maker (10-1)

Somelikeithotbrown (10-1)

Admire (15-1)

Lucky Lee (15-1)

Sir Winston (15-1)

So Alive (15-1)

Market King (20-1)

Parsimony (20-1)

Aquadini (30-1)

Chess Chief (30-1)

Moonster (30-1)