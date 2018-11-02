Breeders' Cup 2018 at Churchill Downs: Contenders, odds, purse, TV channel, stream on fuboTV
Everything you need to know about the 2018 Breeders' Cup, including its huge purse
SportsLine's Jody Demling nailed Gun Runner winning last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. This year, he's extremely high on a speedy long shot that appears to be peaking at just the right time. Visit SportsLine right now to get the pick, plus exotics and a complete projected leaderboard.
The 2018 Breeders' Cup, the year-end horse-racing showcase featuring a whopping $30 million in combined purses, will be held on Friday and Saturday at Churchill Downs. Over those two days, 14 races will be held, culminating in the titular Breeders' Cup Classic -- which boasts a $6 million purse and has been called the Super Bowl of horse racing.
The packed two-day slate features the most races in North America, and the best horses in the world congregate to race. While the Triple Crown generally hosts North American 3-year-olds, the Breeders' Cup hosts 2-year-olds for "Future Stars Friday" while Saturday belongs to mares ages 3 and up.
The Breeders' Cup Classic will feature Thunder Snow from Dubai, Roaring Lion from England and Yoshida from Japan. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert will have two horses in play: McKinzie and West Coast. The early favorite is Accelerate.
Triple Crown and 2015 Breeders' Cup winner American Pharaoh highlights an undercard that also features future Hall of Famers Cigar and Zenyatta, while the Breeders' Cup Mile will feature some of the best horses from Europe.
Here are the post positions and early odds for the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic.
Post Position
Horse
Odds
1
Thunder Snow
15/1
2
Roaring Lion
12/1
3
Catholic Boy
6/1
4
Gunnerva
20/1
5
Lone Sailor
50/1
6
McKinzie
6/1
7
West Coast
5/1
8
Pavel
30/1
9
Mendelssohn
12/1
10
Yoshida
10/1
11
Mind Your Biscuits
8/1
12
Axelrod
30/1
13
Discreet Lover
30/1
14
Accelerate
7/2
In posts 15 and 16, Collected and Toast of New York are eligible at 20/1 and 30/1 odds, respectively.
Here's the information you need to watch the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday.
2018 Breeders' Cup Classic
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 3
- Time: 5:44 p.m. ET
- Location: Churchill Downs Racetrack -- Louisville, Kentucky
- Purse: $6 million
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
There will be more coverage for undercard events. On Friday, NBC Sports' coverage of Future Stars Friday will start at 3 p.m. ET, and on Saturday coverage will begin at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports. The coverage will switch to NBC at 3:30 for the Breeders' Cup Mile, Distaff, Turf and, finally, Classic.
-
Breeders' Cup Classic superfecta picks
Accelerate and West Coast are the favorites, but does our expert think they can win?
-
Breeders Cup Classic odds, insider picks
Hank Goldberg won big at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont
-
Watch the New York City Marathon
Flanagan became the first American woman in 40 years to win the New York City marathon last...
-
Breeders' Cup Classic odds, expert picks
SportsLine's Jody Demling called Gun Runner winning the Breeders' Cup Classic last year.
-
Blind marathoner, trainer fall in love
Anthony Butler and Jessie Rix have one of the best stories of this year's NYC Marathon
-
How to watch MACJC football semifinals
Everything you need to know to tune in for Saturday's MACJC semifinal