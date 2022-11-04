The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic is scheduled for Saturday at Keeneland, where a small but talented field will contend for a $6 million purse. Rich Strike won the 2022 Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, but hasn't won since and jockey Sonny Leon will be try to give him another magical trip this weekend. The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field will be the toughest he's ever had to face with speedsters like Flightline, Life Is Good and Epicenter in the mix. Flightline is coming off a dominant 19 1/4-length win at the Pacific Classic and the undefeated four-year-old is the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Life Is Good is another four-year-old graded stakes winner and is 6-1, while three-year-olds Epicenter and Rich Strike are at 5-1 and 20-1, respectively. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Jockey Mike Smith has been a fixture at the Breeders' Cup since the 1990s and the 57-year-old is the all-time leader with 27 wins at the iconic event. That includes four wins at the Breeders' Cup Classic and he'll look for a record-tying fifth Classic win on Saturday as he saddles Taiba (8-1). Bob Baffert trains the son of Gun Runner by Needmore Flattery and Baffert has four career Breeders' Cup Classic wins as a trainer. That includes wins in the first two Breeders' Cup Classics run at Keeneland, with American Pharoah becoming the first horse to complete the grand slam in 2015 and Authentic setting a track record in 2020. Baffert has a total of 17 wins in Breeders' Cup races and 16 wins in Triple Crown races.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Breeders' Cup Classic like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes, the horse racing calendar's last major race, four of the last fives years, including an exacta this year with Mo Donegal.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Breeders' Cup 2022. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets here.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Breeders' Cup Classic Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $65.20 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go and Medina Spirit.

Breeders' Cup Classic Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $83.90 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go, Medina Spirit and Essential Quality.

Breeders' Cup Classic Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $170.10 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go, Medina Spirit Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Flightline (3-5), he plans to hold tickets with Epicenter (5-1) and a double-digit underdog who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic.

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, field, contenders