Coronavirus: French man runs marathon on his balcony during quarantine

The coronavirus outbreak has quarantined the majority of the population around the world to their homes. In addition, most sporting events have been postponed or canceled. However, that didn't stop French runner Elisha Nochomovitz from running a marathon. He recently ran a 26.2 miles on his 23-foot balcony. It took Nochomovitz six hours and 48 minutes to complete the marathon.

Nochomovitz ran the marathon from his apartment in Balma, which is just outside of the southern French city of Toulouse. The French runner saw it as an opportunity "to extend my support to the entire medical personnel who are doing an exceptional job," Nochomovitz told the Associated Press.

"It was about launching a bit of a crazy challenge and bringing a bit of humor, to de-dramatize the confinement situation," Nochomovitz said.

Here's video of the unique feat:

While the COVID-19 outbreak has limited where French citizens can go outdoors, French authorities do still allow people to exercise outside for "individual sports." However, people must sign a special form to do so.

Nochomovitz had been training for a marathon for quite some time.

"I needed to assure myself that I could still run 40 kilometers whatever the condition," Nochomovitz added.

During the marathon, Nochomovitz had his girlfriend assisting him throughout. She was handing him drinks and M&Ms, which helped Nochomovitz get through the "race."