The second stage of cycling's Critérium du Dauphiné quickly turned into something that you'd see in an apocalypse movie. As riders neared the finish line, the sky opened up and everyone below was pelted by ping pong-sized hailstones. The riders were just a few kilometers from the finish line at the top of the Col de Porte in the southwest part of France when the conditions turned bad.

Cycling group Israel Start-Up Nation described the situation as "total chaos and mayhem."

Belgian cyclist Tim Declercq was one of many riders that ended up with large red welts on his back due to the hailstones. Declearcq shared a photo on his Instagram story of what his back looked like afterwards. It wasn't exactly a pretty sight:

Instagram/@tim_declercq

Declearcq has since posted another photo to his Instagram story saying that his back was healing. The marks are still red, but clearly not as irritated.

"It was crazy, the hail was so big," Israel Start-Up's Guy Niv said of the conditions, according to CNN. "Normally when you have this kind of hailstone you just stay home but we were still riding, we still had almost 2km to the top of the climb.

"I felt quite bad for the spectators as well on the side of the road because they were there without any shelter."

The 135-kilometer race was won by Slovenia's Primož Roglic, who finished eight seconds faster than France's Thibaut Pinot.