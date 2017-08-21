Don't downplay Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather this weekend
CBS Sports' Bill Reiter shares how he thinks the superfight could play out
Since Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor's fight was announced, the common sentiment has been that it will be a rerun of Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, with Mayweather dancing for 10 rounds and ultimately winning. However, lately some people have changed their tune on McGregor, believing that the UFC star may stand a chance after all.
As of now, McGregor is sitting at +300 odds, whereas Mayweather is at -400 (per Bovada). According to CBS Sports national columnist Bill Reiter, McGregor is a left-handed fighter the likes of which Mayweather is yet to face in his career. Reiter added that Mayweather's active denial of preparation could come back to bite him. McGregor has been training relentlessly, whereas Mayweather has been, by not only his admission but his invitation, partying in a Las Vegas strip club.
How much stock to put in Mayweather's bravado is, as always, questionable, but if he's not training while McGregor is, let alone ignoring a style of fighting he's yet to say, McGregor may not be as outmatched as some pundits seem to believe.
-
Kyle Busch sweeps at Bristol
Rowdy is the only driver in NASCAR history to accomplish the feat and he has now done it t...
-
Kyle Busch calls fan 'idiot' on Twitter
Rowdy took to Twitter after winning Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race
-
Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race at Bristol
Rowdy will go for the sweep Saturday night after winning both the Xfinity and Truck races.
-
NASCAR at Bristol picks, odds
Truex's Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones will lead to field to green on Saturday n...
-
Kyle Busch wins truck race at Bristol
Rowdy swept all three stages en route to his eighth NASCAR National Series victory of the...
-
Dale Jr., Keselowski troll Kenny Wallace
NASCAR drivers had some fun with Kenny Wallace after he posted a 'crazy story' to his Twitter...
Add a Comment