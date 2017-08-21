Don't downplay Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather this weekend

Since Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor's fight was announced, the common sentiment has been that it will be a rerun of Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, with Mayweather dancing for 10 rounds and ultimately winning. However, lately some people have changed their tune on McGregor, believing that the UFC star may stand a chance after all.

As of now, McGregor is sitting at +300 odds, whereas Mayweather is at -400 (per Bovada). According to CBS Sports national columnist Bill Reiter, McGregor is a left-handed fighter the likes of which Mayweather is yet to face in his career. Reiter added that Mayweather's active denial of preparation could come back to bite him. McGregor has been training relentlessly, whereas Mayweather has been, by not only his admission but his invitation, partying in a Las Vegas strip club.

How much stock to put in Mayweather's bravado is, as always, questionable, but if he's not training while McGregor is, let alone ignoring a style of fighting he's yet to say, McGregor may not be as outmatched as some pundits seem to believe.