A Georgia youth football coach has been banned for life from the league after a video surfaced of him assaulting a player during a game on Monday. The video showed the coach of a nine-and-under youth football team from Savannah, Georgia striking a player twice in the helmet.

The incident took place on Monday during the team's opening game at the American Youth Football National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida. American Youth Football received the video on Tuesday morning and told Yahoo Sports that the coach's actions were a "complete breach" of the organization's code of conduct.

According to Yahoo Sports, American Youth Football was able to identify the man as Gerrel Williams and he was instantly banned.

The Osceola County (Fla.) Sheriff's Department saw the video and a responding officer contacted the player's mother. According to the officer's report, she was "advised she was aware of the incident, and specifically stated she did not want to press charges."

Following the altercation, Williams apologized for his actions in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, I am a man, and I'm not [going to] make no excuses for what I did," Williams said. "I was wrong. I shouldn't have disciplined him in public – I shoulda waited [until] he got back – for doing what he did.

"At the end of the day, I apologize to him, the kids, the city … and my family back at home. I do apologize. There's no excuse for my actions. I hope he [forgives] me, and his parents have forgiven me."

In addition to being banned for life by the youth football organization, Williams also was fired from his job as a counselor with the Chatham County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office.

The video went viral on social media and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James expressed his anger regarding how the child was harmed on his Instagram story.

"Ain't no way!! Couldn't be my kid," James wrote on Instagram. "Hell if I there and it's not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure."