Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, best predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 18 horse racing best bets

Lady Grace goes for her third straight win when she leaves the starting gate on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A 4-year-old daughter of Kantharos, Lady Grace has three wins, three seconds and one third in nine career starts. She has won three of her last four starts and has been installed as a 4-1 favorite in Race 11.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 9 at 4:53 p.m. ET and ends with Race 12. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring large and competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Saturday, April 18.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last month Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both Thursday and Friday of last week, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively.

Now, Weir has handicapped the Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, made his picks and constructed his best bets.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 18

Weir is high on Mintd, a 10-1 long shot in Race 9, the opening leg of the Pick 4. A 4-year-old daughter of Olympic Glory, Mintd has two wins and two seconds in five career starts. She is coming off a win at Tampa Bay Downs on March 7, her first start in the United States.

Mintd has worked extremely well since her last race, picks up hot jockey Tyler Gaffalione and looks like a solid contender in an extremely tough race, Weir says.

Weir also is high on Gemo, a 9-2 shot in Race 10. This 3-year-old son of Gemologist has two wins and one third in seven career starts. He is coming off a two-length win in an optional claiming race on March 11.

On Saturday Gemo stretches out to a mile, a distance that suited him well last year as a 2-year-old. "Natural improvement coupled with being the controlling speed could make this one tough to beat," Weir added.

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for April 18

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit long shot in the late Pick 4 sequence. If the pace of her race is to her liking, "she has a shot to get there," he said.

