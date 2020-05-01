Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals May 1 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday the Larry Rivelli-trained Heir Ball will try to end a three-race losing streak when she leaves the starting gate in the day's featured race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A 6-year-old daughter of Wildcat Heir, Heir Ball has five wins, six seconds and two thirds in 22 career starts. She is coming off a second-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream on April 12. She has been installed as the 7-2 favorite in Race 10.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 8 at 4:48 p.m. ET and ends with Race 11. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, be sure to see his horse racing picks and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Friday, May 1.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. In March Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby.

He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively. And on Thursday he hit the early Pick 4 at Gulfstream for $154.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for Friday, May 1, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for May 1

Weir is high on Til the End, a 15-1 long shot in Race 8, the first leg of the Pick 4. An 8-year-old son of Kantharos, Til the End has six wins, six seconds and two thirds in 33 career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish at Gulfstream Park on March 18.

In that start Til the End had a little traffic trouble. "He won't need much to turn the tables," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir is high on another 15-1 long shot, Midnight Pirate in Race 11. A 3-year-old daughter of Hat Trick, Midnight Pirate has one win and one third in four career starts. She last raced on Dec. 27, finishing fifth at the Fair Grounds.

But that start was on a sloppy track, and on Friday she gets back on the turf. "She ran OK in two turf attempts in August and September as a 2-year-old," Weir added.

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for May 1

In addition, Weir is high on a huge double-digit long shot on Friday. Weir says you can throw out his last race and, "There's a chance he's the one running late at a big price." He's sharing his full Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Friday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Friday, and find out.