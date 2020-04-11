Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals April 11 horse racing best bets

The Kathleen O'Connell-trained J P's Delight will try to stay sharp on Saturday when she leaves the starting gate in a six-furlong sprint at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. This 4-year-old daughter of J P's Gusto has four wins in five career starts. She is coming off a four-length win in a seven-furlong sprint on March 7. J P's Delight has been installed as 5-2 favorite in Race 12.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park, which begins with Race 10 at 4:54 p.m. ET and ends with Race 13. Racing insider and accomplished handicapper Bob Weir has evaluated each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Saturday, April 11.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Two weeks ago Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. And he has nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park the last two days, hitting for $827.65 on Thursday and $394.65 on Friday.

Now, Weir has handicapped the Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, April 11, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for April 11

Weir is high on Conviction Trade, a 15-1 long shot in Race 11. A 4-year-old son of Exchange Rate, Conviction Trade has one win and one third in four career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in an allowance race on Jan. 19.

Conviction Trade has been running against better horses recently and has trained consistently over the last month. "I think he fits here," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir also is high on Good Credence, a 10-1 long shot in Race 10. This 3-year-old daughter of Jimmy Creed has one win, one second and one third in four career starts. She last raced in October, finishing third in the Maid of the Mist at Belmont.

"Her speed figures are competitive with her rivals," Weir added. "The key difference is those figures were earned as a 2-year-old. With any growth or improvement, this filly could be a winner."

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for April 11

In addition, Weir is high on an even bigger long shot in the late Pick 4 sequence. This horse is switching surfaces and could light up the tote board on Saturday. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Saturday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, and find out.