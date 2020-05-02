Gulfstream Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Proven handicapper reveals May 2 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday the Mark Hennig-trained Kid Bourbon will try to break a three-race losing streak when he leaves the starting gate at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. A 4-year-old son of Lemon Drop Kid, Kid Bourbon has one win, three seconds and two thirds in seven career starts. Kid Bourbon has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in Race 8.

The race is the final leg of the middle Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 5 at 2:46 p.m. ET and ends with Race 8. Racing insider Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing best bets before building any middle Pick 4 tickets at Gulfstream Park for Saturday, May 2.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In February's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. In March Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby.

He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65, respectively. And on Thursday he hit the early Pick 4 at Gulfstream for $154.

Now, Weir has handicapped the middle Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for Saturday, May 2, made his picks and constructed his tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Gulfstream Park Pick 4 predictions for May 2

Weir is high on Jamaican, a 12-1 long shot in Race 5, the opening leg of the sequence. This 4-year-old son of Overdriven has three wins and two seconds in 16 career starts. He is coming off a sixth-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park on March 22.

But that race was at one mile, and Saturday's will be at six furlongs. "He turns back in distance after being on the pace in his last start and could get back to his better races on Saturday," Weir told SportsLine.

In addition, Weir is high on Vita Dolce, a 15-1 long shot in Race 7. This 4-year-old son of Candy Ride has one win, two seconds and one third in nine career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park on March 14.

But that race was at five furlongs on the dirt, and Saturday's race will be at 7½ furlongs on the turf, where he has had some success. "Any of his previous two turf races are competitive if he's able to return to those efforts," Weir added.

How to make Gulfstream Park Pick 4 selections for May 2

In addition, Weir is high on another huge double-digit long shot on Saturday. This horse is coming off a loss, but Weir says, "The race was not bad." He's sharing his full Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Saturday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, and find out.