The 2021 World's Strongest Man competition is slated to get underway on July 3. The events will be broadcasted on CBS with streaming available on Paramount+ Premium.

The 2021 installment will feature the Train Push, REIGN Total Body Fuel Keg Toss, Fingal's Fingers, the KNAACK Deadlift and the first-ever Titan's Turntable, in which athletes push an antique locomotive 180 degrees. In total, 25 of the sport's strongest athletes will participate in the 44th edition of the World's Strongest Man competition.

Among the participants are Trey Mitchell, four-time champion Brian Shaw and Luke and Tom Stoltman . Tom Stoltman is nicknamed "The Albatross" due to his 82-inch wingspan and was crowned the champion of the SBD World's Strongest Man in Sacramento, Calif. on June 20.

Stoltman became the first Scottish native and first strongman with autism to win the World's Strongest Man title.

The World's Strongest Man competition has been held on an annual basis since 1977. Below is the schedule and information on how to watch the broadcasts

2021 World's Strongest Man broadcast schedule

July 3: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. on CBS Television Network / Paramount+ Premium

July 7: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.on CBS Sports Network

July 22: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

July 29: 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Aug. 5: 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Aug. 12: 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Aug.19: 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Aug. 26: 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sept. 2: 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sept. 4 (Competition Finale): 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. on CBS / Paramount+ Premium

How to watch World's Strongest Man

Dates: July 3-Sept. 9

Time: Varies

Location: Sacramento, California

TV: CBS Sports Network