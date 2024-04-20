Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will try to win the Oaklawn Handicap for the first time when he sends out Reincarnate in the 2024 Oaklawn Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. The 71-year-old Baffert has won almost 3,400 races in his career, including 559 graded stakes, but has never won the Oaklawn Handicap in three previous attempts. On Saturday he will saddle Reincarnate, who has three wins, three seconds and three thirds in 12 career starts. He is the 4-1 third choice in the 2024 Oaklawn Handicap odds. Skippylongstocking, who is trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., is the 3-1 morning-line favorite. Red Route One is the 7-2 second choice in the odds in this 11-horse Oaklawn Handicap 2024 field.



Post time for the $1.3 million race is 6:52 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Oaklawn Handicap picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs earlier this month.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

Top 2024 Oaklawn Handicap predictions

One surprise: Weir is taking a strong stance against 3-1 morning-line favorite Skippylongstocking. A $37,000 purchase three years ago, Skippylongstocking already has earned more than $1.6 million in his career. He started his 2024 campaign with a puzzling non-effort in the Pegasus World Cup in which he was pulled up and finished the last of 12 horses.

Though he rebounded with a victory in the Grade 3 Challenger Stakes, he earned a 90 Beyer Speed Figure, which is slower than any Beyer he received last year as a 4-year-old. "He might be losing a step as a 5-year-old," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using eight horses in his wagers, but Skippylongstocking is not one of them. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Oaklawn Handicap bets here.

2024 Oaklawn Handicap odds, contenders