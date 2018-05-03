How to watch World Surf League's Founders' Cup on CBS

The Founders' Cup is bringing a unique twist to the World Surf League: Man-made waves. Surfing has dealt with heats being postponed constantly due to weather, but in 2015, Kelly Slater teamed up with engineers to create technology that would allow surfing to be broadcast live, rather than in packages.

In a statement, the WSL touted the excitement behind being able to showcase this event live.

"For the first time, surfing will air live for four hours across the CBS broadcast network, beginning with The Founders' Cup event and in September for the WSL Surf Ranch Open, a Championship Tour stop."

WSL Chief Executive Officer Sophie Goldschmidt added: "Our expanded national broadcast and live streaming platforms will help to showcase what our surf fans already know and love: surfing is an incredible sport that delivers excitement, athleticism, and engaging content. We can't wait to unveil the WSL Surf Ranch that produces the best man-made wave in history to a national audience for the first time."

The Founders' Cup teams are listed below:

Team Australia:

Captain: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)



Mick Fanning (AUS)



Matt Wilkinson (AUS)



Julian Wilson (AUS)



Tyler Wright (AUS)



Team Brazil:

Captain: Gabriel Medina (BRA)



Adriano de Souza (BRA)



Filipe Toledo (BRA)



Silvana Lima (BRA)



Taina Hinckel (BRA)



Team Europe:

Captain: Johanne Defay (FRA)



Jeremy Flores (FRA)



Frederico Morais (PRT)



Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)



Frankie Harrer (DEU)



Team USA:

Captain: Kelly Slater (USA)



John John Florence (USA)



Kolohe Andino (USA)



Carissa Moore (USA)



Courtney Conlogue (USA)



Team World:

Captain: Jordy Smith (ZAF)



Michel Bourez (PYF)



Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)



Paige Hareb (NZL)



Bianca Buitendag (ZAF)



This is huge for the WSL, and you can catch a major portion of it on CBS.

How to watch the Founders' Cup