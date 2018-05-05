Kentucky Derby 2018: Updated weather forecast, track conditions for Churchill Downs

Who wins the Kentucky Derby? And what colossal long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's picked 9 straight Derby-Oaks doubles!

A light rain hit Churchill Downs on Saturday morning ahead of the evening's 144th annual Kentucky Derby, and it continues to fall on the track that has been downgraded from "fast" to "muddy," according to the Los Angeles Times. There's still a good chance that rain will continue to fall during the day's anticipated race.

The Weather Channel's hour-by-hour forecast for Louisville says there is a 75-percent chance of rain at 6 p.m. Eastern, which is about 46 minutes before the race is actually set to begin. At 7 p.m., the percentage chance of precipitation drops to 40.

Other forecasts suggest a similar possibility of showers.

Happy Kentucky Derby Day! This is a look at the forecast for Louisville tonight. Showers will be possible during the race with temperatures in the 60s. Stay tuned to WBIR for race updates! pic.twitter.com/00UeLlnqcc — WBIR Weather (@WBIRWeather) May 5, 2018

The race itself, of course, only lasts all of about two minutes.

Seven of the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Derby have competed in muddy or sloppy conditions. Justify, the favorite to win the first leg of the Triple Crown, is 2-0 on those tracks.