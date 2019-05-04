Kentucky Derby 2019: Best hats and craziest outfits, shirts, celebrities at Churchill Downs

The 2019 Kentucky Derby isn't just about fashion, of course.

The 145th Run for the Roses is mostly about the run -- everyone's favorite annual horse-racing showcase at Churchill Downs.

But we'd be kidding ourselves if we didn't also recognize Louisville's talent for attracting some of the biggest, boldest and zaniest outfits put on display in public. The Derby is a stomping ground for celebrities as much as it is for creative dressers, so as you sip on your mint julep and place your final bets on Saturday's race, enjoy a sampling of some of this year's best and wildest hats, shirts and get-ups, including from some familiar faces:

Rompers are v in right now. pic.twitter.com/8ZNviaUPwo — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2019

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

He cannot tell a lie! (So ask him for some winners today 😉) pic.twitter.com/MmJ5ng2viD — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) May 4, 2019