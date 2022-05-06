The country's most storied race for three-year-old fillies takes place when 14 horses leave the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs. The Todd Pletcher-trained Nest is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks odds and is coming off an 8 1/4-length victory in the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland. Kathleen O., who is trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, is the 7-2 second choice in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks field. She enters Friday's Oaks off a fast win in the Gulfstream Park Oaks. Meanwhile Echo Zulu, the reigning two-year-old champion filly, is 4-1 among the 2022 Kentucky Oaks horses.

Post time for the $1.25 million race is 5:51 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top 2022 Kentucky Oaks contenders, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Kentucky Oaks picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes ($1,678), the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby ($660). He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir is low on the chances on the undefeated Echo Zulu, even though she's one of the top favorites at 4-1. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Echo Zulu is a perfect 5-for-5 in her career. Last year, she was named the champion two-year-old filly after closing out her season with a win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.

But in that race she was able to set an uncontested lead, a scenario that's not likely to play out in the Kentucky Oaks 2022, according to Weir. "She has pace players inside and outside of her in the starting gate, so an easy trip, like the one she got in last year's Breeders' Cup, is not in the cards," he told SportsLine. Weir does not have many 2022 Kentucky Oaks bets with Echo Zulu on top.

However, Weir is high on the chances of Goddess of Fire, even though she's a 15-1 long shot. Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, Goddess of Fire has one win, three seconds and one third in six career starts. She is coming off a runner-up finish to Kathleen O. in the Gulfstream Park Oaks.

In that race, Goddess of Fire earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 94, the second-best figure any of the 2022 Kentucky Oaks fillies has earned this year. "This late runner for trainer Todd Pletcher has improved as a three-year-old and can finish," Weir said. Weir is using Goddess of Fire prominently in his 2022 Kentucky Oaks betting strategy.

