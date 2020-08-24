On Sunday night, police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back multiple times as he was opening the door of a parked car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The attorney retained by Blake's family, Benjamin Crump, says Blake's three children were in the car at the time of the shooting. Crump added that Blake was trying to de-escalate a fight between two others at the scene and that when the police officers arrived, they drew their weapons and tased Blake.

Blake was hospitalized after the shooting and is in serious condition. In a statement, Crump said, "We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha Police Department."

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers released a statement, saying that Blake was "shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight."

"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said.

The shooting sparked outrage from many, including athletes and teams from around the sports world:

Warning: Some tweets include graphic video of the shooting.