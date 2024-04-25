The all-important 2024 Kentucky Derby post position draw is set for Saturday, and the connections of the 20 Kentucky Derby horses who will leave the starting gate at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4 will hope not to draw the dreaded No. 1 post. Because of its proximity to the rail and the outside horses making their way to the inside, the rail draw has thwarted many Kentucky Derby contenders over the last four decades. No horse has won the Run for the Roses from the No. 1 post since Ferdinand in 1986. This year, Florida Derby winner Fierceness is the favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds at 3-1. He has been drawn toward the outside in all five of his career starts entering the Kentucky Derby 2024.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

For the first leg of the Triple Crown, Yu has handicapped the 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. The 3-1 morning line favorite, Fierceness owns Beyer Speed Figures of 110 (Florida Derby) and 105 (Breeders' Cup Juvenile). The next best figure is a 101 by longshot Mystik Dan, who earned that figure in the slop at Oaklawn Park.

But this Todd Pletcher-trained colt earned those big figures under ideal circumstances, and the 20-horse Kentucky Derby is the race every year in which a horse is most likely to not get ideal circumstances. "I can't see him being a lonely leader again in the Derby, and he has thrown in the towel the two times someone eyeballed him," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a huge longshot at 20-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. Bred in Kentucky, Just a Touch has raced just three times, winning once and finishing second twice. Only Japanese invader T O Password (two starts) has fewer starts among the 2024 Kentucky Derby starters.

Though he is lightly raced, Just a Touch has never taken a step backward. He earned an 89 Beyer Speed Figure when winning his six-furlong debut and improved that figure to a 90 in the Gotham Stakes. His runner-up Blue Grass Stakes effort earned a 96 Beyer. "This is the kind of year that a horse with one lifetime win can capture the blanket of roses with the right trip," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby picks

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who "will be happy to get the added ground" at Churchill Downs. She's also high on a massive double-digit longshot who "showed some grit" in his last race. She is including these horses in her 2024 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who has a long history of success in the Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders