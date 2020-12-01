Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has become the latest athlete to test positive for COVID-19. As a result of the positive test, Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix. According to Hamilton's Mercedes team, the driver was tested negative three times last week but had mild symptoms on Monday and then tested positive for the virus.

"He up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive," the team said in a statement. "Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery."

Hamilton, who is quarantining in Bahrain, took to Twitter to express his disappointment in testing positive, as well as not being able to compete in the Sakhir Grand Prix.

"I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," Hamilton wrote. "Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we've been in order to stay safe.

The Mercedes team is planning to announce a replacement driver later this week. Hamilton needs to have a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to the track.

Hamilton clinched the drivers' championship last month and currently has a huge lead in the Formula One standings with 332 points. The 35-year old driver has won 11 races this season.